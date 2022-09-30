First Command Bank Acquires 16,640 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Command Bank owned approximately 0.38% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $47,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP remained flat at $96.45 on Friday. 24,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,684. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.13.

