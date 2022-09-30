First Command Bank Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,291,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,460,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up about 7.8% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,616.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 92,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,279. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

