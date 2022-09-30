First Command Bank Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Command Bank lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.26. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.61 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

