First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Stock Performance

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. First Community has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $131.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community Dividend Announcement

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also

