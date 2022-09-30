First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Up 172.7% in September

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSEA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 million, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of First Seacoast Bancorp

About First Seacoast Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Rating ) by 1,312.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp accounts for about 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.49% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $49,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

