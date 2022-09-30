First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Up 172.7% in September

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FSEA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 million, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of First Seacoast Bancorp
About First Seacoast Bancorp
First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.
