First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the August 31st total of 342,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FTGC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 892,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

