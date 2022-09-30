FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.09

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Monday, June 27th.
FirstGroup Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.
FirstGroup Dividend Announcement
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.
See Also
