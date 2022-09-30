FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.09

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0114 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

