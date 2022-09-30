Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $94.85 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

