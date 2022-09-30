FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Robert W. Baird

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.90.

NYSE:FLT opened at $181.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.02. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $173.34 and a 1-year high of $282.02.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after acquiring an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,138,000 after buying an additional 89,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

