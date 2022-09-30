FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SEB Equity Research lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Danske lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

NYSE:FLNG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. 625,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 168,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 136,669 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

