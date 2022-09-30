FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FMC. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.90.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

