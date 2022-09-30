Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in September

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Fnac Darty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fnac Darty from €62.00 ($63.27) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Fnac Darty Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRUPF remained flat at 66.00 during midday trading on Friday. Fnac Darty has a 1 year low of 46.08 and a 1 year high of 66.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 66.00.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

