Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Down 17.9%

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) dropped 17.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 155,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 44,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market cap of C$6.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.02.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

