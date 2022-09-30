Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,899 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 96,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 97,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

