Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Up 3.8%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $13.96. 3,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 6,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

