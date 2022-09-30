Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.73

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.73 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.37). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.40), with a volume of 986,036 shares changing hands.
Foxtons Group Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of £94.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.72.
Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.
Insider Activity
About Foxtons Group
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
See Also
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.