Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.73

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.73 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.37). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.40), with a volume of 986,036 shares changing hands.

Foxtons Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £94.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.72.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

Insider Activity

About Foxtons Group

In other news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 40,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £12,619.79 ($15,248.66). In other news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 40,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £12,619.79 ($15,248.66). Also, insider Peter Rollings acquired 20,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,865.56 ($10,712.37). Insiders have acquired 210,858 shares of company stock worth $8,448,535 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.