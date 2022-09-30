Franklin Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLY)

Franklin (FLY) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Franklin has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $2.12 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Franklin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Franklin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Franklin’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Franklin’s total supply is 1,675,697,249 coins. The official website for Franklin is tokenfly.co. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The FLy token was designed to provide customers with an opportunity of getting discounts and additional benefits from VRM and the eco-system of VRM. The token should support a company's development via building a strong society of institutional and retail partners around the company.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Franklin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Franklin using one of the exchanges listed above.

