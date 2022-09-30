Frenchie Network (FREN) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Frenchie Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Frenchie Network has a market cap of $91,906.31 and $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frenchie Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,482.20 or 0.99989318 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057897 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00082604 BTC.

Frenchie Network Coin Profile

Frenchie Network (CRYPTO:FREN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2021. Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.

Frenchie Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FREN is a tribute token similiar to “”gm”” and “”gn””. It is a popular meme on crypto twitter and aiming to play together, laugh together, invest together. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frenchie Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frenchie Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frenchie Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

