Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $941.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Fresnillo Trading Up 1.2 %

FNLPF opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

