FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Down 17.0% in September

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at FS Bancorp

In related news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,070.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $228,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $389,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.26. 11,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,093. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

