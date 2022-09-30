Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Update

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROPGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DROP stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 178,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Fuse Science has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

Fuse Science, Inc operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency.

