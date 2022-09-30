Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Up 50.4% in September

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Fusion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Steven Gannon bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69,063 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

FUSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FUSN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 53,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,423. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.89 and a quick ratio of 17.89. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.04.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 3,647.40%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

