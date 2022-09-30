Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 67,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Gaia Price Performance

GAIA stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.43. 30,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,205. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gaia Company Profile

GAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Sunday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

