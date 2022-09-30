Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) PT Lowered to GBX 8,700 at Jefferies Financial Group

Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 9,700 ($117.21) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Games Workshop Group Trading Down 4.3 %
OTCMKTS GMWKF opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $142.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.37.
About Games Workshop Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Games Workshop Group (GMWKF)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.