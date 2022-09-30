Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 83,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 452,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Gaucho Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaucho Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gaucho Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the first quarter worth $103,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

