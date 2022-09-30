Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.12. Approximately 106,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,176,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Specifically, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 134,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total value of C$152,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,834,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,073,214.39. In other Gear Energy news, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total value of C$48,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,400.88. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 134,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$152,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,834,703 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,214.39. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 109,968 shares of company stock worth $141,279 and have sold 290,400 shares worth $343,297.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GXE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.38.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Gear Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

About Gear Energy

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

