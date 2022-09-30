Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.60

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.60 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.22). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22), with a volume of 200,589 shares traded.

Gemfields Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.63. The stock has a market cap of £224.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Gemfields Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. Gemfields Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

