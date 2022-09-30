Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.17 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $301.31 million and $1.17 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010964 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00145695 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.50 or 0.01814823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 301,483,852 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.