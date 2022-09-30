General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Savior LLC

Savior LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 90.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

General Motors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.