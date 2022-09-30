Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of GNCA opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $845,769.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.