Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 20,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 201,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Gensource Potash Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$80.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44.

About Gensource Potash

(Get Rating)

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gensource Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gensource Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.