GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Up 167.2% in September

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 167.2% from the August 31st total of 538,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of GOVX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 929,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,039. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.29. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 132.24% and a negative net margin of 5,443.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

About GeoVax Labs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth $333,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

