Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW) Short Interest Update

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gesher I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIACW traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.60. 10,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53. Gesher I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gesher I Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Further Reading

