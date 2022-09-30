GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) and Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Head to Head Contrast

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) and Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GFL Environmental and Vivakor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 0 8 0 3.00 Vivakor 0 0 0 0 N/A

GFL Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.80%. Given GFL Environmental’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than Vivakor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental -3.80% 3.77% 1.19% Vivakor N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares GFL Environmental and Vivakor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.4% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Vivakor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GFL Environmental and Vivakor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $4.41 billion 1.94 -$484.17 million ($0.65) -38.91 Vivakor $1.09 million 18.56 N/A N/A N/A

Vivakor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GFL Environmental.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats Vivakor on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers. The company's infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils, as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, and excavation and shoring services. Its liquid waste management business collects, manages, transports, processes, and disposes of a range of industrial and commercial liquid wastes, as well as resells liquid waste products. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Vivakor

(Get Rating)

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.