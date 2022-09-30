Ghe LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Ghe LLC cut its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the quarter. Chegg accounts for 1.2% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Chegg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Chegg by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

CHGG stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $71.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

