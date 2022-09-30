Ghe LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ghe LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 4.1% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

LOW opened at $190.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

