Ghe LLC Purchases Shares of 480 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ghe LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

