Ghe LLC Sells 496 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ghe LLC cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $89.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average is $110.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

