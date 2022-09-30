Ghe LLC Sells 5,134 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Ghe LLC reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 33.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 155.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in KB Home by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 337,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 45,172 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 24.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

KB Home stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. KB Home’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

