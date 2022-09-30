Ghost (GHOST) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.62 Million

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $379.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.34 or 1.00050340 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057246 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064225 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081475 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,629,270 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

