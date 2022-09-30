Ginkgo Bioworks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,777 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the average daily volume of 10,619 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

NYSE:DNA opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

