Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 4.5%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.
Global Blue Group Stock Down 4.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $803.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
