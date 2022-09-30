Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 4.5%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $803.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blue Group stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.58% of Global Blue Group worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

