Global Ports (LON:GPH) Shares Down 1.2%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.36 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 80 ($0.97). 208,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 40,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($0.98).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Global Ports alerts:

Global Ports Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.72. The company has a market cap of £50.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.05.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.