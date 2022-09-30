Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Update

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.13%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.38%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

