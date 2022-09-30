governance ZIL (GZIL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.70 Million

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One governance ZIL coin can now be purchased for about $10.19 or 0.00052504 BTC on popular exchanges. governance ZIL has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $9,372.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About governance ZIL

governance ZIL’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

governance ZIL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade governance ZIL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy governance ZIL using one of the exchanges listed above.

