Grand Wealth Management LLC Acquires 69,747 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,779. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.