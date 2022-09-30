Grand Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,290. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66.

