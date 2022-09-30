Grand Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Grand Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.35. 713,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,222,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.38 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

