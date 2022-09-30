Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0156 on Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,127.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00276513 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001230 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002505 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.