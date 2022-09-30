Green Shiba Inu (new) (GINUX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,266.00

Green Shiba Inu (new) (GINUX) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Green Shiba Inu (new) has traded 84% higher against the US dollar. Green Shiba Inu (new) has a market cap of $1.44 million and $20,266.00 worth of Green Shiba Inu (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Green Shiba Inu (new) coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Green Shiba Inu (new) Coin Profile

Green Shiba Inu (new) was first traded on June 10th, 2021. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s total supply is 9,239,632,388,671 coins and its circulating supply is 9,239,539,199,676 coins. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s official Twitter account is @GreenShibaCoin.

Buying and Selling Green Shiba Inu (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Shiba Inu is a fully decentralized, zero-emission and fairly distributed community-driven token disrupting the meme economy aiming at protecting the environment. The Green Shiba Inu is a token on the Binance Smart Chain which aims at setting up a Carbon Neutral Economy, with a sustainable crypto development, thus reducing the emissions and the subsequent carbon footprint that stems from mining. Telegram | Medium “

According to CryptoCompare, "Green Shiba Inu is a fully decentralized, zero-emission and fairly distributed community-driven token disrupting the meme economy aiming at protecting the environment. The Green Shiba Inu is a token on the Binance Smart Chain which aims at setting up a Carbon Neutral Economy, with a sustainable crypto development, thus reducing the emissions and the subsequent carbon footprint that stems from mining. Telegram | Medium "

